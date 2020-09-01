1/1
Mildred J. Rogers
1933 - 2020
Mildred J. Rogers

Born: June 18, 1933

Died: August 28, 2020

Mildred J. Rogers (Jeanie) of DeKalb, IL passed away on Friday, August 28th, 2020 at Pine Acres Retirement Center in DeKalb, IL. Jeanie was born on June 18th, 1933 to Manely J. Olson and Mildred (Strand) Olson. Jeanie married Ronald W. Rogers on July 13th, 1952 in Waterman, IL. Jeanie and Ron together owned and operated Rogers Heating and Air Conditioning for 38 years. Later Jeanie worked and retired from Associated Bank in DeKalb, IL.

Together Ron and Jean raised 3 sons Jerry, Larry and Tim in DeKalb. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her pride and joy in life. She attended every activity each child was involved in. She was their biggest fan. Her love she had for her family was insurmountable.

Jeanie loved spending weekends camping with family and friends. Later on, she enjoyed the cabin her and Ron built in Iron River. WI. She looked forward to her morning coffee dates with her sister Donna and the Riverboat trips for the penny slots.

She is survived by her sons, Jerry (Pam) Rogers, Tim (Vicki) Rogers all of DeKalb. Grandchildren, Heather Rogers, Jamie (Mike) Stombaugh, Matthew Rogers, Kelli (Ryan) Wilkens, and Karlee Rogers (Sean Conlon). Great Grandchildren, Madysen and Keegan Fitzpatrick, Jayden Rogers, Alanna Rogers, Blake Rogers, Aubrie Rogers, Charley Stombaugh and Cash Rogers. Sisters Judy Christian of Arizona, Shirley Ryan of Rochelle IL, Bonnie (Jim) Bernhandt of Sandwich, IL. Brothers Bud (Mary) Olson of Sandwich, IL and John White of California. Sister in laws Sally Coyle of Cortland IL and Connie (Jim) Taylor of DeKalb, IL. And several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ronald, son Larry, sister Donna Johnson, one niece and great niece as well as five brother in laws and 2 sister in laws.

The family would like to thank Pine Acres and the hospice caregivers for their care and compassion over the past few years. Per Jeanie's request there will be no funeral services. Cremation will take place at Finch Crematory. Memorials can be made to the Mildred J. Rogers memorial fund sent in care Finch Funeral Home, 310 Oak St Dekalb, IL 60115.



Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
FINCH FUNERAL HOME - DE KALB
310 OAK ST
De Kalb, IL 60115
(815) 758-3841
August 31, 2020
Jerry, Tim and families, you have our sincere sympathies. Jeannie was such a warm, wonderful lady... she will be missecd by many!
Jeff and Sue Willey
Friend
August 31, 2020
So sorry to hear about Jeanie's passing, prays for peace and comfort for the whole family.
Marshall & Mary Hayes
Friend
