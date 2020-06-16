Mildred Katherine Carr
Born: August 18, 1918
Died: June 11, 2020
Mildred Katherine (Buyalski) Carr, 101, died Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was born in Cicero, IL, on August 18, 1918. She is the daughter of Basil and Katherine (Karlik) Buyalski, and married Elmer "Lefty" Carr on March 9, 1940, in Cortland, IL. They lived their entire married life in Cortland.
Mildred and Lefty operated Carr's Lunch restaurant in Cortland during the 1960's. Mildred was a member of Cortland United Methodist Church, Methodist Church Ladies Aid Society, 50 Plus, and sang in the church choir. She served on the Cortland Cemetery Board and Cortland Community Library board for many years. Mildred loved to cook for her family and was well known for her homemade pies, especially custard. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and crafting and often donated her crafts to the annual bazaar at the church. She used her sewing ability to make lap robes and wheelchair bags for the nursing home residents. Mildred loved crossword puzzles and word games, helping to keep her mind sharp, wearing out many dictionaries over the years. She was quite active, and into her mid-eighties regularly did yoga and could often be seen tending to her garden and flowers. She enjoyed playing Bunco with friends for many years. While residing at DeKalb Rehab & Nursing Center, she never missed Bingo day. She loved movies and music and her favorite singer was Bing Crosby. She had an extreme love for her family and could spend hours telling stories of their lives. Mildred had a beautiful smile and a wonderful sincere laugh, and all who knew her loved to be in her company.
Mildred is survived by daughter, Carol (Chuck) Carr Scidmore, of Cortland; daughters-in-law, Carol Anderson, of Kankakee, Janet Carr, of Norwalk, IA; four grandsons; Chas Scidmore, of Chicago, Michael Scidmore, of San Diego, CA, Joe Carr, of St. Charles, lA, Jeremy Carr, of Norwalk, IA; two granddaughters, Kelly (Dan) Scidmore-Sievers, of Byron, and Sarah (Adam) Smith, of Norwalk, IA; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband, Elmer "Lefty" Carr; sons, Gary Carr and Gail Carr; sister, Dorothy (Ted) Dombrowski; brother, Edward (Lillian) Buyalski; her parents Basil and Katherine (Karlik) Buyalski.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, at Mound Rest Cemetery in Cortland, with Rev. Cherie L. Quillman officiating. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Mildred K. Carr Memorial Fund, addressed to the Carr Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 16, 2020.