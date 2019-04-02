Services Jacobson Funeral Home 303 North Illini Shabbona , IL 60550 (815) 824-2618 Resources More Obituaries for Mildren Martenson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mildren Helen Martenson

Born: July 19, 1933; in Chicago Heights, IL



Died: March 28, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



Mildred "Millie" Helen (Seggebruch) Martenson 85, of Shabbona, IL passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019 at Bethany Rehabilitation Facility in DeKalb, IL.



Millie began her life on the farm of Walter & Grace (Turner) Seggebruch on July 19, 1933 in Chicago Heights, IL at St. James Hospital along with her twin sister, Marie.



Millie's education began in a one room school house and then attended and graduated from Crete-Monee High School in 1951. She began her work career at American Shade Company which lasted two years. The next couple of years she worked at Goldblatt's as a manger of woman's sportwear. It was at this point in life when she met and married her husband, John Martenson on April 30, 1955.



As newlyweds, John taught Agriculture in Paw Paw, IL and Millie became a mother of their first born, Doug, and a year and a half later a daughter, Karla. After 3 years of teaching, they left Paw Paw, IL and relocated to Princeton, IL to begin a farming career. Millie and John farmed there for 4 years and had another son, Jeffrey.



In 1963, they relocated again to own their first family farm in Shabbona, IL. Millie became involved with organized groups within the community that encouraged good family values, being a Cub Scout Leader, 4-H Leader and an Indian Oaks Golf Course Board Member.



In 1966, Millie earned a Real Estate License while devoting the next 5 years to that career as well as wife of a farmer and mother of 3 children.



In 1978, Millie and John formed a seed company known today as Martenson Turf Products, Inc.



In 1980, Millie learned oil painting and produced over 30 beautiful ones, with the most well known "The Indian" which hung at the Indian Oaks Country Club for 10+ years.



Millie loved to travel, visiting Sweden and China then later via a motorhome to Mexico, Nova Scotia, and British Columbia. After years of traveling by motorhome, they settled in SeBring, FL with a home in a 55+ community called Tanglewood Park.



Millie is survived by a sister, Marie (Rich) Lorenz of Grant Park, IL; a son Douglas Martenson of DeKalb, IL; a daughter Karla Creed (Paul) of Waterman, IL; a son Jeffrey Martenson (Debra) of Shabbona; five grandchildren Austin (Jessica), Tyler & Brandon Creed, Dillon & Bailey Martenson; and two great-grandchildren Jaclyn & Hunter Creed (Austin).



Millie is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Fred and her husband, John.



In leu of flowers, please consider donating in memory of Mildred to our Martenson Family Scholarship at DeKalb County Community Foundation. A deserving Agricultural student from Indian Creek receives a scholarship each year with hopes we can make it a continuing legacy.



Special thanks to the people who provided services for Millie:



Timber Creek Dialysis



Bethany Rehabilitation Facility



Trans Vac



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 o'clock Saturday morning April 6, 2019 at the Shabbona United Church of Christ with Reverend James Allen officiating. A funeral luncheon will be held immediately following in the church basement. Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Shabbona at 2:00 o'clock Saturday afternoon following the funeral luncheon. Friends may call from 8:00 o'clock Saturday morning until the time of services at the church.



