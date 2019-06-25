Milford E. Clausen



Born: July 8, 1931



Died: January 25, 2019



Milford "Mif" E. Clausen, 87, of Waterman, went to be with the Lord Friday, January 25, 2019. He was surrounded by his family.



He was born on July 8, 1931 in Newark, IL, the son of Cornelius and Gladys (Joneson) Clausen. He married Betty Ann Nicoson on December 23, 1951.



Mif was a graduate of Sandwich High School, Class of 1949. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was a proud mamber of the American Legion. One of his proudest moments was an Honor Flight in the care of one of his grandsons. During his life he worked as a farmer and a plumber with many varied interests and service to community/ county organizations.



He is survived by his wife Betty, his son Mark, daughters Sue (John) Rood, Linda Lee, Connie (Doug) Wood, and Judy (Tim) Bergen; 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 2 sisters-in-law.



He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and sister.



Visitation and memorial service will be held on Saturday June 29, at the Waterman Bible Church, 500 S. Birch Street, Waterman, IL. Paster Craig Miller will be officiation. Visitation will be from 10 until 11 AM followed by a memorialservice at 11 AM. Military funeral honors and a luncheon will be held immediately following the service.



Funeral arrangements were completed by Jacobson Funeral Home in Shabbona. Published in Daily-Chronicle on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary