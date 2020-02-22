Home

Millacent Kate Miller

Millacent Kate Miller Obituary
Millacent Kate Miller

Born: January 19, 2000

Died: February 12, 2020

Visitation for Kate, will be held from 6:00-8:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Lacy Funeral Home, Texas.

Kate was born in Oxford, North Carolina on January 19, 2000 to James "Shorty" and Susan Miller.

Kate was a student at Kishwaukee College in Dekalb, Illinois. She was studying to be a high school history teacher. Kate loved basketball, animals (especially her dog, Olive and cat, Allie), music, and spending time with her friends.

Kate is survived by her parents, James "Shorty" and Susan Miller; grandparents, Prissy and Charles Urbanovsky; siblings, Miles, Ben, Stanton, Chace, Parker and Jack Miller; sister-in-laws, Lindsay Stoudenmire and Maisie Miller; Aunts, Lisa Kirchner and Kari Willman; and loving extended family and friends. Donation are requested in lieu of flowers, to:

Second Chance Farm

PO Box 1085

Granbury, TX 76048
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2020
