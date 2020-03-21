Home

Millard A. Smith


1915 - 2020
Millard A. Smith Obituary
Millard A. Smith

Born: October 21, 1915

Died: March 15, 2020

Millard A. Smith, 104, passed away on March 15, 2020 at Pine Acres Rehab & Living Center. He was born on October 21, 1915 to Frank and Grace Smith. He was the beloved husband of 55 years to the late Ruth India Smith. He was the loving father of the late Calvin David. He was the dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his siblings: Ralph Smith, Paul Smith, Florence Mack, Myrtle Alfather, Hazel Grooms, Esther McKeever, Violet Tyne and David Smith.

In 1938, he married Ruth Spohn and from that union one son, Calvin David was born in 1939. The Smiths farmed in Marengo, Genoa, Burlington, IL until 1956 when their son, Calvin died from Muscular Dystrophy.

Millard and Ruth were members of Marengo Methodist Church until they moved to Big Fork, MN. There Millard worked eleven years for the Minnesota DNR. They had resided in Big Fork area, particularly Owens Lake. They joined the old Scenic Community Church in which both Millard and Ruth served in various capacities. After Ruth passed he moved to Horseshoe Bend, Arkansas where he lived until he returned to the DeKalb area, to be closer to family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Rockford-Heartland Hospice or MDA, National Office, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, Illinois 60601.

Funeral Service and Burial are private. We remain committed to the health and well-being of our community, our guests and our associates; keeping in mind the developing public health concern (COVID-19), please leave a memorial message at www.Marengo-UnionFuneralhome.com, in lieu of attendance. Arrangements entrusted to Marengo-Union Funeral Home, for information call (815) 568-8131.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 21, 2020
