Miluse A. Soudek



Born: July 29, 1929; in Brno, Czechoslovakia



Died: May 9, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



Miluse A. Soudek passed away on May 9, 2019 at Oak Crest Retirement Center in DeKalb. She was born on July 29, 1929 in Brno, Czechoslovakia (currently the Czech Republic) the daughter of Frantisek and Dominika (Tlustos) Kilian. She married Lev Soudek on August 29, 1953.



Miluse received her PhD degree in Psychology from Masaryk University in Brno. After several years of clinical work, she became a Research Psychologist at the Institute of Experimental Psychology, Slovak Academy of Sciences. In the United States, she initially worked as a Research Associate in the Department of Psychology at Princeton University. Later she became a Subject Specialist for Psychology, Philosophy and Religion in the Universities Libraries at Northern Illinois University.



Through her academic career, Miluse published scores of articles in scholarly journals and presented papers at conferences and international congresses in several countries. After she retired from NIU with the rank of Professor, she intensified her research which focused on areas, such as transpersonal psychology, gerontology, near-death experiences and others. Her work resulted in several more articles and two books.



Miluse is survived by her sister Radmila, her nephew, her niece and their families in the Czech Republic.



She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, Lev (2018) and their son, Radim (1979).



In accordance with Miluse's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. A private interment will take place at Fairview Cemetery in DeKalb.



Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 31, 2019