Minerva Adeline Leonard
Born: August 3, 1922; in Farmersburg, IA
Died: August 25, 2019; in Sycamore, IL
Minerva Adeline Leonard, 97, of Sycamore Illinois, died Sunday, August 25, 2019, at her home in the presence of family members.
Minerva was born August 3, 1922, to Oscar and Nellie(Olson) Torkelson in Farmersburg, Iowa. She was baptized and confirmed at Norway Lutheran Church, rural St. Olaf, Iowa. Minerva graduated from Farmersburg High School and was valedictorian of her class.
Minerva was united in marriage with Lloyd Leonard on February 20, 1943, at the Army Air Force Base in Douglas, Arizona. They lived near the base until Lloyd was transferred to duty in the South Pacific and Minerva moved back to her family home until the war ended. After World War II Lloyd pursued a career in education and they lived for periods in Des Moines, Iowa; Jefferson, Iowa; Davenport, Iowa; Greeley, Colorado; Mankato, Minnesota, and finally settling in Sycamore, Illinois, in 1963 where Lloyd was employed at Northern Illinois University where he was a professor in the departments of Elementary Education and Education Administration.
Four children were born to this union. Minerva and Lloyd were members of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Sycamore and were active supporters of Sycamore Band Boosters for many years. Minerva enjoyed writing poetry, painting, doing crosswords, reading and traveling with her husband. Minerva was known as a sweet lady with a kind heart to all who knew her.
Minerva is survived by her two daughters, Camille (Doug) Scott of Sycamore, Illinois, and Maureen Sullivan of Divernon, Illinois; two sons, Mark (Paula) Leonard of Lockport, Illinois, and Kevin Leonard of Dekalb, Illinois; 10 grandchildren,15 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and brother-in-law Lee Klinkenberg.
Minerva was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Nellie Torkelson; her sister and brother-in-law Opal and Millard Houg; brother and sister-in-law Quentin and Ruby Torkelson; sister Iva Klinkenberg; and son-in-law Don Sullivan.
Her visitation will be on Saturday, August 31st from 1:00-3:00 PM at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL., with a funeral service beginning at 3:00 PM with Fr. Carl Beekman officiating.
Burial will be at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Elkader, IA.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019