|
|
Myron L. Einsel
Myron L. Einsel- Long-time resident of DeKalb, IL, passed away September 24, 2019 in Apache Junction, AZ. Myron was 99 years young and living at his daughter and son-in-law's home in Arizona.
Myron was born in Chadron, NE. He was assigned to DeKalb during WWII when he served in the US Navy. At the time, the Navy was building drones in the old Wurlitzer building. He met his wife, Margaret, and they were able to spend a happy 53 years together.
Preceded in death were wife Margaret (McConn), father Reamer, mother Erma, two brothers Wayne and Harry and only grandson Daniel Rodgers.
He is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Ronald and Sherry (Gergen), daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and William Rodgers, granddaughters Carshon Rodgers and Jennifer Eugea. Also, two handsome great grandsons, Alex and Ben Eugea, one sister Martha Preusser in Texas. Regina, a special Foreign Exchange Student granddaughter from Switzerland. Myron worked many years at Brody's Coat Factory in DeKalb until they closed the business. At that time, he began working at Pitsley Realty/Property Managers doing their rental maintenance. For 45 years Myron had his own, in home, income tax business in which he took great pride. He truly relished the friends he made throughout that time. Myron was always there for his family and also enjoyed bowling, computers, fishing and was a voracious reader with his Kindle.
Myron never liked being the center of attention and per his wishes there will not be any services. Interment at Fairview Cemetery. Memorials and condolences may be sent to: Myron Einsel Family c/o Barbara Rodgers 2101 S. Meridian Rd #110 Apache Junction, AZ 85120. Funeral arrangements entrusted to At Seasons End Mortuary
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 1, 2019