|
|
MYRTLE M. POOL
Born: September 27, 1915
Died: February 9, 2020
Myrtle (Little) Pool, 104, of DeKalb, IL, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2020 at DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center in DeKalb.
Myrtle was born on September 27, 1915 in Hamilton County, Illinois. Myrtle worked many years for General Electric in DeKalb before retiring. In retirement, she spent many years volunteering for the DeKalb Hospital Auxiliary and the DeKalb Family Services Country Store.
She is survived by her daughter Gayla (Will) Everett, daughter-in-law Linda (Bianchi) Pool, eight grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren, in addition to many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Carl Pool Sr., her son Carl D. Pool and daughter Mary Ellett, as well as four brothers and three sisters.
At the request of Myrtle, no services will be held.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2020