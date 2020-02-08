|
|
Nadine I. Sexton
Born: September 25, 1932; in Murfreesboro, TN
Died: February 6, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Nadine I. Sexton, 87, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her home in DeKalb. She was born September 25, 1932 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee to John S. Jones and Nadine (Stuart) Cristallo. She married Junior Sexton on January 19, 1973 in Sycamore, Illinois.
Nadine worked for the City of DeKalb as a Meter Maid for several years and then in the Finance Department. She retired from the DeKalb School District food service.
She is survived by her husband Junior of forty-seven years; son, Bill (Jo) Vodden of DeKalb; daughter, Rosemary (Mike) Takeda of Ventura, California; step-son, Joe (Jean) Sexton of Royal, Arkansas and Step-daughter, Sue (Roberto) Garcia of Hot Springs, Arkansas; grandchildren, Joshua (Kim) Vodden, Jessica (John) Nordin, Josie(Rachel) Shattuck, Austin Takeda, Melissa (Johnny) Gilbert, Brad Sexton, Kim Sexton, Bernie (Anna) Sexton, Mike (Rhonda) Suddeth and Chris (Lisa) Suddeth; Fifteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Bobbie Vodden; step-son, Jim Sexton; step-daughter, Kathy Adams.
The Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, with the Pastor Matthew Johnson of Sycamore Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Nadine I. Sexton Memorial Fund, addressed to the Sexton Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2020