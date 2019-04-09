|
|
Nadine R. Johnson
Born: December 3, 1927; in DeKalb, IL
Died: March 8, 2019; in Bonita Springs, FL
Nadine R. Johnson, 91, of Estero, FL died March 8, 2019 at Brookdale,
Senior Living Solutions, Bonita Springs, FL.
She was born Dec 3, 1927 in DeKalb, IL, the daughter of Hollis and EthaMae (Carey) Randolph. Nadine married her High School sweetheart, Frank E.Johnson June 28, 1945. Nadine's life was devoted to her husband and her family.
She is survived by three children, Jan M (Pam) Johnson, Dan N. Johnson and Nony M. (Steve) Roush. Five grandchildren, Jetta (Brian), Grano, Brooke (Steve) Kopala, Tyler (Courtney) Johnson, Tanner (Kelly) Johnson and Brock Johnson. Nine great grandchildren and a brother in law, Peter (Char) Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, one brother in law, Wesley
Johnson and two sister in laws.
A celebration of her life took place in Florida.
Published in Daily Chronicle on Apr. 9, 2019