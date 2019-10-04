|
Nancy (Eakle) Coss
Born: February 14, 1931
Died: September 28, 2019
Nancy (Eakle) Coss, 88, of Sun City West, Arizona passed away September 28, 2019. She was born February 14, 1931 in Waterman, IL to Paul V. and Mary (Mercer) Eakle, the sixth of eight children. During her childhood, Nancy traveled and performed throughout the United States and Canada with her family as part of the Eakle Family Band. She played saxophone, piano, sang vocals and marched in many parades. Nancy graduated from Waterman High School in 1949. During her high school years she worked at Schultz Drug Store where her future husband, James Coss, of Paw Paw, IL, was a frequent customer at the soda fountain. Nancy and Jim were married on November 23, 1949 in the Waterman United Methodist Church and proceeded to raise three daughters.
Nancy was active in the Waterman community, local schools and her children's lives. She served as PTA president and Waterman High School Band Parents Association president, during which time she was instrumental in the fundraising and acquisition of new band uniforms. Nancy helped organize and coach Waterman girls' softball teams. She was also a member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 654. She had great love for our country and the American flag. Nancy was employed as the Waterman Elementary School secretary for many years and also worked at Northern Illinois University as an administrative assistant.
Music was an important part of Nancy's life. She directed both the Waterman United Methodist Church Senior and Junior choirs for several years. Some of her fondest memories were of Christmas caroling with the Junior choir and enjoying hot chocolate afterwards. She organized a combined choir from the Waterman Presbyterian and Methodist churches and directed several cantata performances in Waterman and surrounding communities. Nancy was an accomplished vocalist who sang at many weddings, funerals, Sunday church services and other occasions.
Nancy cherished her friendships in Waterman, however in 1982 she and Jim moved to the Pacific Northwest to be close to their children. Nancy loved the beauty of the Pacific Northwest. She served the children of Farmington View Elementary School in Hillsboro, OR for many years as school secretary until her retirement in 1996. In 2014 Nancy followed her family to Arizona. "Nan" received much joy from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a life-long ice cream lover and chocaholic who possessed a spirited sense of humor and true grit. In recent years Nancy spent many hours watching sports on TV thinking of her husband, Jim.
Nancy is survived by one sister Angela Finstad, her children Beryl Fursman (Roy Shima), Susan Coss (Gary McCoy) and Maridea (David) Grossarth, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, brothers John Eakle and David (Buck) Eakle and sisters Alice Marks, Mavis Williams, Dea Eakle Andress, and Joey Clark. No services will be held however donations to Alzheimer's Foundation (alzfdn.org) or Hospice of the Valley (hov.org) are welcome.
"You can cry because she is gone or you can smile because she lived."
Published in Daily-Chronicle from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019