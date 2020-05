STERLING - Nancy Ellis-Stern, 77, died Friday May 1, 2020 at Regency Carefacility in Sterling. Nancy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.Nancy was born February 19, 1943 in Sterling, the daughter of HowlandEllis and Myrna (Glass) Planthaber.Survivors include her daughter Cheryl (Craig) Golden of Sterling;grand-daughters Anna (Terry) Hicks, Amber Scudder, and Nancy Scudder allof Rock Falls; and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents; a son Donald Belanger; and allher brothers and sisters.Cremation rites have been accorded, and a memorial service will take placeat a later date.Condolences may be sent to Schilling Funeral Home