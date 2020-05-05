Nancy Ellis-Stern
STERLING - Nancy Ellis-Stern, 77, died Friday May 1, 2020 at Regency Care
facility in Sterling. Nancy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Nancy was born February 19, 1943 in Sterling, the daughter of Howland
Ellis and Myrna (Glass) Planthaber.
Survivors include her daughter Cheryl (Craig) Golden of Sterling;
grand-daughters Anna (Terry) Hicks, Amber Scudder, and Nancy Scudder all
of Rock Falls; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son Donald Belanger; and all
her brothers and sisters.
Cremation rites have been accorded, and a memorial service will take place
at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to Schilling Funeral Home

Published in Valley Free Press on May 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schilling Funeral Home
702 1st Ave
Sterling, IL 61081
(815) 626-1131
