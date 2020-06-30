Neal R. Johnson
Born: April 4, 1958; in DeKalb, IL
Died: June 26, 2020; in Elgin, IL
Neal R. Johnson, 62, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at Avantara of Elgin.
He was born April 4, 1958, in DeKalb, Illinois, the son of Dennis R. "Swede" and Norma M. (Rinehart) Johnson. Neal married Anita M. Richardson on January 1, 1989 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Neal was a graduate of DeKalb High School Class of 1976 and played on the high school baseball team. He was employed at DeKalb Ag, Horizon Displays and Anderson Funeral Home. Neal was a avid sports fan especially the Green Bay Packers, Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Blackhawks. Neal loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Anita; two sisters, Julie (Eric) Schetley and Kimberly Serrano; one brother, Mark Johnson; step-daughter, Melinda (Don) Butz; step-son, Jason (Robbin) Richardson; four grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis in 1988 and Norma in 2000; and his sister Sharon Kalland.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Neal R. Johnson Memorial Fund, addressed to the Johnson Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 30, 2020.