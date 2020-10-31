Neil C. Olson
Born: March 10, 1931; in Elgin, IL
Died: October 28, 2020; in Riverside, IL
Neil C. Olson, 89, of Genoa, died, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Mercyhealth Javon Bea Hospital Riverside.
He was born on March 10, 1931 in Elgin to Gerald and Jennie (Carlstrom) Olson.
Neil was a veteran of the Air Force, serving in the Korean War.
He was his own distributor for Standard Oil in Hampshire for many years. He delivered fuel for Alan Glenn Oil Company. Neil later owned and operated R Place in Genoa for over 15 years.
Neil is survived by his wife, Margaret; his children, Ruth (Darrell) Strociek, Brenda Moline, and Scott Olson; his 6 step-children; his 18 grandchildren; his 4 great-grandchildren and 1 sister, Shirley Zars.
He was preceded in death by, his parents; his 2 brothers, Melvin and Lavern Olson, and his first wife, Joellyn.
His walk through visitation will be on Sunday, Nov. 1st from 1:00-4:00 PM at the Slater Butala Funeral Home, 132 W Main St, Genoa, IL 60135. In accordance with the IDPH- facial coverings, social distancing and a limit of 10 guests indoors at one time will be enforced.
A private burial will follow at a later date at the Lakewood Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial cards can be made to his family and sent to the Slater Butala Funeral Home, 132 W Main St, Genoa, IL 60135.
To sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com