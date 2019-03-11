Nellie K. McDermott



Nellie K. McDermott, 93, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Friday, March 8, 2019, at Oak Crest DeKalb Area Retirement Center in DeKalb.



She was born November 2, 1925, in Willisburg, Kentucky, the daughter of Carl H. and Sarah E. (Boone) Perkins. Nellie married Charles E. McDermott on June 4, 1944 in DeKalb.



Nellie worked at Wurlitzer Piano Company in DeKalb for 29 years. She was an active member of Advent Christian Church in DeKalb where she was assistant to the superintendant for one year and taught Sunday School for one year. Nellie enjoyed being a good homemaker all her life.



She is survived by her sister, Marie Felder of Enterprise, Oregon; several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles in 2008; five brothers, Herbert, Joe, Carl Jr., Charles, Thomas; and her sister, Trudy Farris.



The Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, with Rev. Ronald Macy and the Rev. David Dean of Advent Christian Church in DeKalb officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Willisburg, Kentucky.



Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until the time of services at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12 at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Nellie K. McDermott Memorial Fund, addressed to the McDermott Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.



Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2019