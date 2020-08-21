1/1
Nicholas Antonio Flores
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicholas antoNIO flores

Born: April 18, 1963

Died: August 10, 2020

Nicholas "Nick" Antonio Flores, 57, of Loves Park, died Monday, August 10, 2020, with loved ones by his side. Born on April 18, 1963, in Tucson, AZ, the son of Thomas and Marjorie Ann (Martinez) Flores. After working 24 years for Rockford Blacktop, Nick spent his time doing what he loved: gardening, fishing, collecting antique cars, and spending time with his brothers.

Nick is survived by his son Nick Flores; daughter Tara Allen; grandchildren Kaycee and Kassidy Flores, Dionna, Devin, Darius, Drake, and Delaney Allen; stepfather, Morrie McPherson; brothers Tom Flores, Ric Flores, and Travis McPherson; sisters Nelovie McPherson, Amanda De-Anna McPherson (Danny Clauer), Katrina Garnhart, and Gina (Neil) Snyder; and many nieces and nephews.

Nick is preceded in death by his mother and brothers, Michael and Monte McPherson.

Private services will be held.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved