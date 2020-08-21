Nicholas antoNIO flores



Born: April 18, 1963



Died: August 10, 2020



Nicholas "Nick" Antonio Flores, 57, of Loves Park, died Monday, August 10, 2020, with loved ones by his side. Born on April 18, 1963, in Tucson, AZ, the son of Thomas and Marjorie Ann (Martinez) Flores. After working 24 years for Rockford Blacktop, Nick spent his time doing what he loved: gardening, fishing, collecting antique cars, and spending time with his brothers.



Nick is survived by his son Nick Flores; daughter Tara Allen; grandchildren Kaycee and Kassidy Flores, Dionna, Devin, Darius, Drake, and Delaney Allen; stepfather, Morrie McPherson; brothers Tom Flores, Ric Flores, and Travis McPherson; sisters Nelovie McPherson, Amanda De-Anna McPherson (Danny Clauer), Katrina Garnhart, and Gina (Neil) Snyder; and many nieces and nephews.



Nick is preceded in death by his mother and brothers, Michael and Monte McPherson.



Private services will be held.





