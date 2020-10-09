Nikolaos D. matarangas
Born: February 16, 1924
Died: October 5, 2020
DEKALB – Nikolaos D. Matarangas, 96, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Monday, October 5, 2020, at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center.
He was born February 16, 1924, in Kefalonia, Greece, the son of Dionisios and Paraskevi (Troianou) Matarangas. Nikolaos married Evanthia on September 25, 1959 in Kefalonia, Greece.
Nikolaos was a retired NIU employee and a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in DeKalb. He is also a survivor of the Great Depression, the occupation of Mussolini's troops on his island during WWII, and the Great Kefalonian Earthquake in 1953. Nikolaos enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, gardening and taking care of his yard.
He is survived by four children, Dan (Pam) Mataragas, Vivian (Victor) Ozcanli, Pete (Meropi) Matarangas, and Niki Matarangas; eight grandchildren, Nicholas Mataragas, Michael (Heather) Mataragas, Evanthia (Taylor) Martin, Danny Ozcanli, Alexa Ozcanli, Evanthia Matarangas, Nitsa Matarangas,and Spiro Matarangas; four great-grandchildren, Pamela, Oran, Elizabeth and Daniel; his brothers, Theodoros (Mary) Matarangas and Demetris (Eleftheria) Matarangas; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Evanthia and his sister, Maria (Komitas).
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 320 South 2nd Street, DeKalb, with Fr. Dustin Lyon officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb. Visitation will be from 2: to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, with a Trisagion service being held at 5 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required at both visitation and funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Nikolaos D. Matarangas Memorial Fund, addressed to the Matarangas Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com
or call 815-756-1022.