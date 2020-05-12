Norma G. Zopp
1928 - 2020
Norma G. Zopp

Born: January 16, 1928; in Rainelle, WV

Died: May 6, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Norma G. Zopp, 92, of DeKalb, Illinois, died peacefully Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.

She was born January 16, 1928, in Rainelle, West Virginia, the daughter of Herbert L. and Sarah Gladys Walker. She was a 1945 graduate of Rainelle High School and later attended Morgantown Business School. She married the father of her children (William E. Zopp) April 15, 1950 at the Rainelle United Methodist Church.

Norma moved to DeKalb with her children in 1966, working at Northern Illinois University in the Theatre Department, Honors Program and the School of Art as an administrative assistant and office manager, retiring in 1994. She loved the diversity found in an academic setting and developed many lifetime friendships formed while working at NIU.

Norma was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in DeKalb for over 50 years and especially enjoyed bringing others cheer with hand written notes and prayer chain requests. She was an avid Bridge player with many groups, but especially enjoyed the Thursday group at the DeKalb Senior Center. She was an intelligent, open-minded, caring friend to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. She always found the good in every situation with her sense of humor and positive outlook.

Norma's family was blessed to have such an exceptional, loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother (affectionately called Gee Gee). She is survived by her children, William Robert "Bob" Zopp, Oliver Springs, TN, Sarah Zopp Kimball, Sycamore and Mary Beth Zopp, DeKalb. Surviving grandchildren are Dustin (Karly) Davis, DeKalb, and Daniel Zopp, Knoxville, TN, and great grandchildren Hannah, Kami and Evan Davis and Hannah and Paisley Zopp.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Herbert L. Walker, Jr. and his wife Arlene, step-grandson Matthew John Berszoner, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Wallace Memorial Cemetery in Crawley, WV at a future date, where her ashes will be interred.

The family would like to thank the wonderful, skilled nursing staff and doctors at Kishwaukee Hospital for their compassionate care while she was hospitalized. Their updates and communications via phone were greatly appreciated since no visitors were allowed until her final days.

In lieu of flowers, Norma's wishes were for a memorial to help as many people in need as possible during these difficult times and to support the DeKalb First United Methodist Church. Memorials can be made to the Norma Zopp Memorial Fund in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Wallace Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
I am so sorry Sarah and family you are all in my prayers!
Joe
Friend
May 10, 2020
Sarah, I remember your mom being a election judge a few years ago, she was a neat lady. Blessings to you, Dustin and your family.
Bill & Mary Colvin
Friend
May 10, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with my beautiful family during this difficult time. I am so thankful for the many fond memories we had together; I will these cherish forever. Rest in peace my dear Aunt Norma, we loved you.
Karen Fox
Family
May 9, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Amy Douglass
Friend
May 9, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Margie Miller
May 8, 2020
Sarah, I am so sorry for your loss! My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Shyree Sanan
Coworker
May 8, 2020
her smile was indomitable & she always ha sweet things to say. a sweet light has gone out...an angel burns brightly forever. she will be missed.
kimi king
Friend
May 8, 2020
She was an angel even before she went to heaven. Such a great friend and so kind to all. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Jane Hapeman
May 8, 2020
Such a lovely lady - always showing kindness. Her smile brightened up all of us!
Rose Anderson
May 8, 2020
Sarah, so sorry to hear if the loss of your mother. My hear goes out to you.
Susan Willey
Friend
