Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Norma Coleman
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
Norma M. Coleman

Norma M. Coleman Obituary
Norma M. Coleman

Born: December 26, 1927; in Hinckley, IL

Died: February 26, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Norma M. Coleman, 92, of Maple Park, Illinois, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb surrounded by her family.

She was born December 26, 1927, in Hinckley, Illinois, the daughter of Elmer and Ella (Kopfer) Leifheit. Norma married Albert L. Coleman on December 23, 1946, near Hinckley, Illinois.

Norma was a graduate of Waterman High School class of 1945 and remained active with her classmates. Norma was formerly employed by Wurlitzer Piano, Ideal Industries, Turner Brass and retired from General Electric. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Sycamore. Norma was known as the cookie lady and for years made cookies for the church bible school. She belonged to several Genealogy Societies and was a member of the DeKalb County Farm Bureau. Norma was a avid vegetable and fruit gardener.

She is survived by her three sons, Donald (Lynn Dennis ) Coleman of Wheaton, David (Sharon) Coleman of Sycamore and Dennis (Cheryle) Coleman of DeKalb; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews; daughter-in-law, Arvada Coleman ( Jerry McGrane) and brother-in-law, Roy (Marge) Coleman.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert in 1998 and her son, Richard Coleman in 2009.

The Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, with the Pastor Paul G. Mumme officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Norma M. Coleman Memorial Fund, addressed to the Coleman Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2020
