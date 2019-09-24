|
|
Nylietta Rosenfeld
Born: October 24, 1938; in Morris, IL
Died: September 21, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Nylietta "Ann" Rosenfeld, 80, of Sycamore died Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb. She was born October 24, 1938 in Morris the daughter of Benjamin Franklin and Mary Erleen (Love) Radcliff. Nylietta graduated from Morris High School. She married Robert Donald Rosenfeld on December 6, 1958 in Morris. She worked in the office for several doctor's for many years.
Nylietta was a member of the DeKalb County Historical & Genealogy Society, Lady of the Elks, North Grove One Room School House, Sycamore Historical Society, Sycamore Women's Club, DeKalb County History Center.
She is survived by her children, Veronica Love, Lillie Rosenfeld, Nylietta (Nick Medernach) Rosenfeld, Kathleen (Steve) Stanbery; grandchildren, April Love, Daniel (CJ) Rosenfeld, Mathew Stanbery, Jessica Stanbery; sisters, Judy, (Petty) Bardell, Naomi Radcliff, Maureen (Terry) Overton; and several nephews and one niece.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughters, Peggy Rosenfeld, Annette Rosenfeld; grandson, Peter Jackson; sons-in-law, Edward Love, Andrew Jackson; brothers, Frank "Bud" Radcliff and Wilford Radcliff.
A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Ltd., Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, IL 60178, with the Rev. Dr. Janet Hunt officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 am to 12 pm on Wednesday prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Genoa Cemetery.
A memorial fund has been established for the DeKalb County History Center.
Information or to leave a message of condolence visit www.olsonfh.com or 815-895-6589
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 24, 2019