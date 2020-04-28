Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
For more information about
Odis Winters
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Odis Winters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Odis L. Winters


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Odis L. Winters Obituary
Odis L. Winters

Born: February 3, 1943; in Charleston, MS

Died: April 23, 2020; in Sycamore, IL

Odis L. Winters, 77, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Sycamore, Illinois. He was born February 3, 1943, in Charleston, Mississippi, the son of Charles A. and Lottie M. (Melton) Winters. Odis married Myra Elaine Spires on September 5, 1975.

Odis was employed at General Electric in DeKalb for 35 years. He enjoyed collecting antiques, gardening, biking and was an avid walker.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine; two sons, Eric Larsen of Rochelle, Christopher (Angie) Winters of Kirkland; one granddaughter, Mackenzie Larsen; one great-granddaughter, Ezra Stingily; three brothers, George Winters, Joe Winters, Jim Winters; one sister, Ann Ladnier; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Dawn Larsen; eight brothers and sisters; and his parents.

No services at this time due to the restrictions from the COVID-19 virus. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Odis L. WInters Memorial Fund, addressed to the WInters Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Odis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -