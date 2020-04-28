|
Odis L. Winters
Born: February 3, 1943; in Charleston, MS
Died: April 23, 2020; in Sycamore, IL
Odis L. Winters, 77, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Sycamore, Illinois. He was born February 3, 1943, in Charleston, Mississippi, the son of Charles A. and Lottie M. (Melton) Winters. Odis married Myra Elaine Spires on September 5, 1975.
Odis was employed at General Electric in DeKalb for 35 years. He enjoyed collecting antiques, gardening, biking and was an avid walker.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine; two sons, Eric Larsen of Rochelle, Christopher (Angie) Winters of Kirkland; one granddaughter, Mackenzie Larsen; one great-granddaughter, Ezra Stingily; three brothers, George Winters, Joe Winters, Jim Winters; one sister, Ann Ladnier; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Dawn Larsen; eight brothers and sisters; and his parents.
No services at this time due to the restrictions from the COVID-19 virus. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Odis L. WInters Memorial Fund, addressed to the WInters Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2020