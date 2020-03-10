Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
For more information about
Olive Hungerford
View Funeral Home Obituary

Olive M. Hungerford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olive M. Hungerford Obituary
Olive M. Hungerford

Born: September 5, 1923

Died: March 7, 2020

Olive M. "Ollie" Hungerford, 96, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center.

She was born September 5, 1923, in Walthill, Nebraska, the daughter of Walter and Martha (Wells) Strommenger. Ollie married Earl Hungerford on December 31, 1945, in DeKalb, Illinois.

Ollie was formerly employed at Glidden Hospital and K-Mart in DeKalb.

She is survived by her two daughters, Terry (Craig) Ferris and Donna (John) Conlin; her son, Jim (Tanna) Hungerford; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; granddaughter, Tiffany; two sisters, Muriel Vokac And Norma Callahan.

Ollie's family would sincerely like to thank Dr. Thakkar and DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center for her care over the years.

Cremation has taken place, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Olive M. "Ollie" Hungerford Memorial Fund, addressed to the Hungerford Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olive's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -