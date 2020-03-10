|
|
Olive M. Hungerford
Born: September 5, 1923
Died: March 7, 2020
Olive M. "Ollie" Hungerford, 96, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center.
She was born September 5, 1923, in Walthill, Nebraska, the daughter of Walter and Martha (Wells) Strommenger. Ollie married Earl Hungerford on December 31, 1945, in DeKalb, Illinois.
Ollie was formerly employed at Glidden Hospital and K-Mart in DeKalb.
She is survived by her two daughters, Terry (Craig) Ferris and Donna (John) Conlin; her son, Jim (Tanna) Hungerford; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; granddaughter, Tiffany; two sisters, Muriel Vokac And Norma Callahan.
Ollie's family would sincerely like to thank Dr. Thakkar and DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center for her care over the years.
Cremation has taken place, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Olive M. "Ollie" Hungerford Memorial Fund, addressed to the Hungerford Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2020