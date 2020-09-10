Ora June Hubert



Born: June 12, 1926



Died: September 6, 2020



Ora June Hubert, age 94, of Salem, OR, formerly of Hinckley, IL passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. She was born on June 12, 1926 in Hinckley, IL the daughter of Earl and Lena (Baie) Biehl.



Ora June was united in marriage on April 1, 1945 to Mr. George Hubert Sr. and they spent the next 33 happy years together until his passing on February 16, 1978. Mrs. Hubert was currently a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Salem, OR and a former member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hinckley, IL. Ora June was a 1944 graduate of Hinckley High School. She was employed for many years as a cafeteria worker in the Hinckley School District. Ora June was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.



She is survived by her sons, George (Holly) Hubert Jr. of Hinckley, IL and Gregory (Suzanne) Hubert of Salem, OR; her grandchildren, Stephen Hubert and Amy Hubert; her great-granddaughter, Birdie Faye Hubert; as well as several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Lena Biehl; her sister, Ruth Biehl; and her brothers, Howard (Marjorie) Biehl and Willard (Evelyn) Biehl.



Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 12760 Lee Road, Hinckley, IL with Pastor Cory Marth officiating. Interment will follow in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Hinckley, IL.



Friends may visit from 1:00 PM until the Hour of Service on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hinckley, IL.



Memorials in Ora June's name may be directed to the Bethesda Lutheran Communities (600 Hoffmann Dr. Watertown, WI 53094; 800-369-4636) or Lutherans for Life (1101 5th St., Nevada, IA 50201; 888-364-5433).



Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes .com or 815-286-3247.





