Orrie L. Johnson



Born: August 12, 1923; in Princeton, IL



Died: October 9, 2020; in Sycamore, IL



Orrie L. Johnson, 97, on October 9, 2020 left this Earthly life to spend eternity in Heaven. Orrie was born August 12, 1923, son of Orrie M. Johnson and Elvira M. Johnson at the family home in Bureau County, Princeton, IL.



Orrie attended Bureau Township School and graduated from Shabbona High School.



Orrie married Beatrice V. Wiskow August 20, 1950 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Dixon, IL. This year they celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary together.



Orrie loved farming and feeding cattle until his heart attack in 1994 and was further challenged with the loss of his sight in 2012. He was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Lee, serving as a council member and deacon for many years. He served as Trustee for the Shabbona Fire Department for many years. Orrie was a DeKalb County Farm Bureau member and also served office with the DeKalb County Cattlemen's Association. He enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Florida. His favorite pastime was socializing with family and friends.



Orrie is survived by wife Beatrice, daughter Debra (Tim) Larson of Plano, Texas and son Dennis (Nancy) Johnson of Shabbona, IL; grandchildren Garrett Larson, Plano, Texas; Gabrielle Larson of Plano, Texas; Seth Larson of Brooklyn, NY; Karlie (Brian) Willenbring of Lino Lakes, MN; Keaton (fiancée Taylor Cook) Johnson of Lisle, IL; great-grandchildren Evelyn Larson and Blake Willenbring; and brother, Gordon Johnson of Shabbona Grove, IL.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Phyllis Merriman.



The family wishes to express their gratitude to Lincolnshire Place in Sycamore and Heartland Hospice Care for their love and compassionate care during Orrie's last few months.



Due to Covid-19 a private graveside memorial service took place October 14, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery of Shabbona, IL. Pastor Martha Uecker Nelson of Calvary Lutheran Church, Lee, IL officiated the memorial service.



Arrangements by Jacobson Funeral Home, 303 North Illini, Shabbona, IL.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store