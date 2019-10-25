|
Orval L. Thuestad
Born: March 1, 1921; in rural Creston, IL
Died: October 23, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Orval "Bud" L. Thuestad, 98, of Rochelle, Illinois, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center in DeKalb, Illinois.
He was born March 1, 1921 in rural Creston, Illinois, the son of Willie V. and Martha (Askeland) Thuestad. Orval married Norma M. Lee on January 7, 1944 at Trinity Lutheran Church in DeKalb.
Bud was a farmer starting his career using horses. Bud enjoyed going to the Chana Sale Barn and the Equity Livestock in Monroe, Wisconsin buying cattle. In the mid sixties, he was the head livestock buyer at the Kerber Packing Company in Elgin. Raising Appaloosa horses was his pride and joy. Later years he worked at A.O. Smith. Bud was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, former member DeKalb County Farm Bureau.
He is survived by his children, Roger (LaRonda) Thuestad of Creston, Jim (Betty) Thuestad of Waterman, Sandy (Alan) Petit of Sycamore, Priscilla Thuestad of Creston; five grandchildren, Raymond Thuestad, Pat Juneau, Kathryn Thuestad, Tracy Carlson and Nicole Marchese; eight great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Erv Thierfelder; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Norma; sisters, Vivian (Alvie) Moen, Mae (Bob) Dell, Ruth (Rev. Wayne) Henderson, Caroline Thierfelder.
The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 303 South 7th Street, DeKalb, with the Rev. Dr. Stephen Squires officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Creston.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m Monday, October 28, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Orval "Bud" L. Thuestad Memorial Fund, addressed to the Thuestad Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2019