Ourim Malo
Ourim "Remme" Malo 65, of Naples, Florida, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, December 17th, 2019. He was surrounded by those he loved during his passing.
He is survived by Paige Elizabeth (Cunz) Malo, his wife of 45 years, their six children and spouses along with 23 grandchildren.
He was not ashamed of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
He will be dearly missed until we see him again.
For online condolences, and memorial contributions, go to www.legacyoptions.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 25, 2019