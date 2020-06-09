Oussana Ashdjian Adi



Born: March 15, 1923; in Beirut, Lebanon



Died: June 6, 2020; in DeKalb, IL



Oussana Ashdjian Adi, 97, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Saturday June 6, 2020, in DeKalb, Illinois.



Oussana was born March 15, 1923, in Beirut, Lebanon. She was the first-born child to Armenian Genocide survivors: Asadour Ashdjian and Takouhy Tourhanian Ashdjian, and she was raised in a deeply rooted Armenian Christian family.



Oussana was preceded in death by her parents, Asadour and Takouhy; her sisters, Haigouhy Manougian and Lucy Mooradian; and by her husband Salim Elia Adi.



Oussana finished her high school at the Melkonian Armenian Institute in Nicosia, Cyprus. She enjoyed music, she was good in mathematics, and she spoke five languages. She met her husband, Salim Elia Adi, in Cyprus, and on November 7, 1945, they got married in Beirut, Lebanon. Later, they immigrated to the United States in the mid 1980s.



In the US, Oussana lived in Boston, Massachusetts; and during her last twenty-five years, DeKalb, Illinois, became her hometown. Oussana, affectionately called Teta, always took the time to send hand-written cards to all family and friends on holidays, birthdays, and special occasions. She was kind, disciplined, a good cook, and valued education. She enjoyed following-up with nutrition reports, and of course with daily weather forecasts.



Oussana is survived by her three children: Helen Adi Khoury (Nicolas) of DeKalb, Illinois; George Adi (late Nouhad Nassif Adi); and Joseph Adi (Mona Fayyad Adi). She is survived by six grandchildren: Samar Adi Sandbak, Ghassan Khoury, Salim George Adi, Leila Khoury Albanese, Talia Adi, and Meena Adi; and three great grandchildren: Adeline, Emilia, and Lucas. Her surviving two brothers are Hagop Ashdjian (Mary) of Toronto, Canada, and Michael Ashdjian (Takouhy) of Beirut, Lebanon, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and their families living in the US, Canada, and Europe.



Memorials can be made to the family to be established at a later date in care of the funeral home.



Fr. Dustin Lyon of St. George Orthodox Church of DeKalb, Illinois will be performing private funeral and burial services.



Arrangements were entrusted to Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL 60115 815-758-3841.





