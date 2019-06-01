|
Patricia Ann Murphy Wild
Patricia died on January 1, 2019 at the age of 83, in Chicago after a brief illness.
Patricia enjoyed attending the Sandwich Fair for many years and loved dearly her many dogs.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother James and Marion Murphy of Chicago.
Survived by son Robert Wild (Lisa Donofrio); grandchildren Charlie, Madeline and Sarah Wild; brother Philip Murphy (Norine); nieces and nephews Colleen Miller (David), Laura Murphy (Mike Jekot), James Murphy (Patricia), Mary Ellen McLenighan, and Daniel Murphy (Eileen); and several grand nieces and nephews.
Donations in her honor may be made to Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter 2200 Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods, IL 60015.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on June 1, 2019