Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Wild
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Murphy Wild

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Ann Murphy Wild Obituary
Patricia Ann Murphy Wild

Patricia died on January 1, 2019 at the age of 83, in Chicago after a brief illness.

Patricia enjoyed attending the Sandwich Fair for many years and loved dearly her many dogs.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother James and Marion Murphy of Chicago.

Survived by son Robert Wild (Lisa Donofrio); grandchildren Charlie, Madeline and Sarah Wild; brother Philip Murphy (Norine); nieces and nephews Colleen Miller (David), Laura Murphy (Mike Jekot), James Murphy (Patricia), Mary Ellen McLenighan, and Daniel Murphy (Eileen); and several grand nieces and nephews.

Donations in her honor may be made to Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter 2200 Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods, IL 60015.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.