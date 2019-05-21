Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
1245 Somonauk St.
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-6589
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Anne Henderson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Anne Henderson Obituary
Patricia Anne Henderson

Born: July 22, 1937

Died: May 17th, 2019

Patricia Anne Henderson, 81, of Ocean Ridge, FL and Genoa City, WI and formerly of Sycamore, IL passed away on May 17th, 2019. Pat was born July 22, 1937, in Sycamore, IL, to Bernard and Anne (Hickey) Dugan.

She is survived by husband, Jerry Henderson; children, Rick (Beth) Carey of Rochelle, IL, Anne (Dan) Striplin of Smithville, MO, and stepdaughter, Beth (Dick) Willey of Fort Myers, FL; grandchildren, Adam (Beth) Carey of Downers Grove, IL, Alex Carey of Rockford, IL, and Jared Carey of Rochelle, IL; sisters, Margaret (Joe) Farragher of Evanston IL, Helen (Ed) Davis of Kirkland, IL, and Kate Donovan of Poplar Grove, IL.

Pat retired from the DeKalb County Circuit Clerks Office. She spent many years on the school board and was employed by the Hiawatha CUSD 426, in Kirkland. She often worked part time at Hendersons's Department Store in Sycamore.

Pat's friendly smile and generous nature made her a friend to all. She never met a stranger. Her greatest joy was teaching someone to knit. Pat spent her retirement years engaged in a hobby antique business during the summer and activities at her beloved Briny Breezes in the winter. She was a member of the Ocean Club of Florida.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of St. Mary, 244 Waterman St., Sycamore on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:00 am. Visitation will be from 5-7pm , Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Sycamore.

In Lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in favor of the Hiawatha (Kirkland) Education Foundation, P.O. Box 83, Kirkland, IL. 60146

Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, Ill.; 815-895-6589.

Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
Download Now