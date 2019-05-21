Patricia Anne Henderson



Born: July 22, 1937



Died: May 17th, 2019



Patricia Anne Henderson, 81, of Ocean Ridge, FL and Genoa City, WI and formerly of Sycamore, IL passed away on May 17th, 2019. Pat was born July 22, 1937, in Sycamore, IL, to Bernard and Anne (Hickey) Dugan.



She is survived by husband, Jerry Henderson; children, Rick (Beth) Carey of Rochelle, IL, Anne (Dan) Striplin of Smithville, MO, and stepdaughter, Beth (Dick) Willey of Fort Myers, FL; grandchildren, Adam (Beth) Carey of Downers Grove, IL, Alex Carey of Rockford, IL, and Jared Carey of Rochelle, IL; sisters, Margaret (Joe) Farragher of Evanston IL, Helen (Ed) Davis of Kirkland, IL, and Kate Donovan of Poplar Grove, IL.



Pat retired from the DeKalb County Circuit Clerks Office. She spent many years on the school board and was employed by the Hiawatha CUSD 426, in Kirkland. She often worked part time at Hendersons's Department Store in Sycamore.



Pat's friendly smile and generous nature made her a friend to all. She never met a stranger. Her greatest joy was teaching someone to knit. Pat spent her retirement years engaged in a hobby antique business during the summer and activities at her beloved Briny Breezes in the winter. She was a member of the Ocean Club of Florida.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of St. Mary, 244 Waterman St., Sycamore on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:00 am. Visitation will be from 5-7pm , Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Sycamore.



In Lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in favor of the Hiawatha (Kirkland) Education Foundation, P.O. Box 83, Kirkland, IL. 60146



Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, Ill.; 815-895-6589.



Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence. Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 21, 2019