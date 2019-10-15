Home

McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon
54 McFarland Drive Hwy. 108
Tryon, NC 28782
(828) 859-9341
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Patricia Donahoe Fuller Obituary
Patricia Donahoe Fuller

Patricia Donahoe Fuller, 94, of Anderson, SC, formerly of Tryon passed away, Tuesday morning, October 8, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House in Anderson.

Born in DeKalb, IL, she was the daughter of the late Patrick John Donahoe and Helen Kaufman Donahoe and widow of Robert W. Fuller who passed away in 2005.

Mrs. Fuller moved to Tryon in 1993 coming from Hutchenson Island, FL.

Surviving are two sons, James Schultz (Renee) of Lake Worth, FL and Richard Schultz of Florida; one daughter, Diane Wilkinson (Henry) of Anderson, SC and daughter-in-law Ingrid M. Schultz of Lake Worth, Fl. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the McFarland Funeral Chapel with Rev. Ralph Kuether officiating.

A reception will follow the service at the funeral chapel.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

An online guest register is available at www.mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com

McFarland Funeral Chapel & CrematoryTryon, NC
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 15, 2019
