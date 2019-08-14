Home

Patricia Collin
Patricia E. Collin

Patricia E. Collin Obituary
Patricia E. Collin

Born: October 2, 1942; in DeKalb, IL

Died: August 11, 2019; in DeKalb, IL

Patricia E. Collin, 76, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.

She was born October 2, 1942, in DeKalb, the daughter of Carl and Eva (Crooke)Taylor.

Patricia Graduated from DeKalb High School. She married Richard K. Collin on October 28, 1961 and had four children. Patricia was employed by Northern Illinois University until her retirement in 2017.

Patricia was a beloved mom and grandma who always put others before herself. She loved attending her grandchildren's events and made new friends wherever she went. She was an avid sports fan, fabulous cook, and loved finding treasures at thrift stores. She was a faithful woman who cherished family and friends. She was a devoted member of St. Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb and Christ Community Church in DeKalb.

She is survived by her four children, Carla (Ben) Palmer, Dick (Angie) Collin, Christine (John) Sauter, Sam (Gina) Collin; 17 grandchildren, Mallory (Justin), Kaitlin, Ryan, Alex, Audra, Lauren, Jennifer (Scott), Jack, Lance, Jim, Luke, Zak (Mandie), Doug and Samantha; several nieces and nephews; she is also survived by her children's father, Richard Collin; one sister, Norma Kindstrom; and many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her dear granddaughter, Ellen M. Palmer; her brother, Fred Barnes; and her sister, Lela Kunce.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 17, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 Pine St. in DeKalb. Burial will follow at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 16, with a wake service at 7:00 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Patricia E. Collin Memorial Fund, addressed to the Collin Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 14, 2019
