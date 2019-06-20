Patricia Mae Johnson



Born: May 28, 1933; in Sycamore, IL



Died: June 19, 2019; Dekalb, IL



Patricia Mae Johnson, of DeKalb, formerly of Kingston, Illinois, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Oakcrest Retirement Center in DeKalb.



She was born May 28, 1933, in Sycamore, Illinois, the daughter of Ernest Guy Miller and Margaret Florence (Lake) Miller. Patricia married Donald P. Johnson on December 19, 1951 at the Federated Church in Sycamore.



Patricia started out with her husband farming, raised her children, was Woman's Committee Chairman at DeKalb County Farm Bureau, Hintzche, Genoa Business Forms, then did day care for grandchildren. She always made sure they had home cooked meals available for her husband and hired hands in the fields.



She is survived by her husband Donald P; seven children: Trudy Wesemann of Hampshire; Michael Johnson, Murray, Kentucky; Connie (William) Doty, Isanti, Minnesota; Ronald Johnson, Sycamore; Cynthia Johnson, Pecatonica; Diane (Steve) Hawkins, Rochelle; Randall (Cheryl) Johnson, Phillips, Wisconsin; fourteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Vernon and Jane Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters -- Betty, Eloise, and Marilyn; son-in-law, Donald Wesemann; granddaughter, Tracy Lynn Wesemann; sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Bill Weaver; and mother-in-law, Elsie M. Johnson.



The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 24, at First Lutheran Church in DeKalb with the Rev.Elizabeth Mascal officiating.



Burial will follow at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.



Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday at church and 10:00 to 11:00 am Monday before service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Patricia Mae Johnson Memorial Fund, addressed to the Johnson Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, Ltd., P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.



For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022. Published in Daily-Chronicle on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary