Patricia Marie Crome
1952 - 2020
Patricia Marie Crome

Born: March 13, 1952; in Chicago, IL

Died: July 16, 2020; in Freeport, IL

Patricia Marie Crome, 68, died peacefully Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her home in Freeport, Illinois, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Chicago, Illinois to Hugh and Vita Barton, the middle of three children. In 1974, Pat married Kenneth Crome and settled in Genoa, Illinois, where they raised a family and spent the majority of their lives. Pat loved owls and lighthouses, tending to her plants, and reality TV. Later in life, she found the most fulfillment in spending time with her grandchildren and grandpuppies.

Pat is survived by her husband, Ken, of Freeport, Illinois; her daughter Tina Bird of Belvidere, Illinois; her son Jason Crome of Cornelius, North Carolina; her brother Hugh Barton of Frisco, Texas; four grandchildren, Thomas, Alyssa, Emma, and Wesley; and two grandpuppies, Brody and Marley.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Jerry.

A celebration of Pat's life will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Lung Association in memory of her.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jul. 31, 2020.
