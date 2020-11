Patricia Mell RogalinThe visitation for Patricia "Patty" Mell Rogalin (Nov. 24, 1949-Nov. 13, 2020), planned in early December, has been postponed until Spring 2021. For the new date or to express condolences, visit www.olsonfh.com or call Olson-Quiram Funeral Chapel, 815-895-6589.