Patty Jo Sellers

Born: February 14, 1948; in Johnson City, TN

Died: October 1, 2020: in Clinton, IA

Patty Jo Sellers, 72, of Sycamore, Ill., died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Clinton, Iowa. Born Feb. 14, 1948, in Johnson City, Tenn., to Zeb Martin and Thelma (Hamilton) Shepherd, Patty married John Sellers on Dec. 18, 1971, in DeKalb. John passed away Nov. 2, 2018, in Sycamore.

A graduate of Waterman High School, Patty was a dancer for three years at GoGo in Woodstock. She moved to Sycamore in the 1980s, worked for six years at Alloyd in DeKalb and then ran Totsville Day care in Sycamore for 15 years.

Patty is survived by her daughter, Barbara Leslie (Michael) Coon of Sycamore; son, Shawn Patrick (Keegan) Sellers of Clinton, Iowa; grandchildren, Amanda Jo and Savannah Sellers; and great-grandchildren, Lucas James and Alaina Jo.

She was predeceased by her husband and parents.

Per Patty's wishes, no services will be held.

Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, Sycamore, 815-895-6589.



Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2020.
