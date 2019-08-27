Home

Kennedy & Sons Wallace & Carroll Funeral Directors
401 South Locust Street
Pana, IL 62557
(217) 562-3959
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Herrick Baptist Church
Paul E. Overby Sr.

Paul E. Overby Sr. Obituary
Paul E. Overby, Sr.

Born: November 15, 1940; in Shabbona, IL

Died: August 23, 2019; in Assumption, IL

Paul E. Overby, Sr., 78 of Assumption, Illinois, formerly of DeKalb, Illinois died Friday, August 23, 2019 at his residence in Assumption.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Herrick Baptist Church, Herrick, Illinois with Pastor Jay Huddleston officiating. Visitation will be the same day as the service from 10:00 AM until Service time in the church. Burial will be in Myers Cemetery, Herrick Township, Shelby County, Illinois.

Paul Overby, Sr. was born Friday, November 15, 1940 in Shabbona, Illinois the son of Gordon and Margaret (maiden name Smith) Overby. Paul was raised in Shabbona and married Dorothy Jean Beck on December 26, 1959. He was previously employed with Barber-Greene in DeKalb and retired from Caterpillar in 1998.

Paul Overby, Sr. is survived by Son: Paul Edward Overby, Jr. (Patty) of Assumption; Daughter: Tammy Metz (Kevin) of Geneva, Ohio; Granddaughters: Melissa Overby of Assumption and Christy Bolyard (Matt) of Nokomis; Grandsons: Jeremy Overby (Caitlin) of Assumption and Hunter Metz of Geneva, Ohio; Seven (7) Great-Grandchildren: Connor, Kurtis, Austin, Hailey, Colt, Avery, and Garrett.

He is preceded in death by his Parents; Wife; Brother, LeRoy; and Sister, Judy.

CONDOLENCES MAY BE MADE AT WWW.KENNEDYPANA.COM
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 27, 2019
