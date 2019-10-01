|
Paul Engstrom
Born: January 23, 1931; in DeKalb, IL
Died: September 28, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Paul Engstrom, 88, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center in DeKalb.
He was born January 23, 1931, in DeKalb, the son of John Albert and Helen Ida (Lindholm) Engstrom.
Paul attended a one room school house and graduated from DeKalb Township High School Class of 1948. He formerly worked for the DeKalb Ag and in 1951 Paul served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked for a dairy serving restaurants for 13 years and then worked for the FS Coop for 43 years serving farmers and construction sites retiring in 1990. Paul enjoyed restoring old gas pumps and gas cans. He was a referee and umpire for 53 years. Paul was inducted into IHSA Hall of Fame in 2007. He attended the Illinois High School Basketball Finals for 63 years and refereed four State Football Finals. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. He was a lifetime member of the First Lutheran Church in DeKalb and served as Head Usher for many years.
He is survived by his three sons, John (Carrie) Engstrom of DeKalb, Jay (Susie) Engstrom of Malta, Matt (Lisa) Engstrom of New York, New York; his grandchildren, Trevor Engstrom, Danny Engstrom, Jason Engstrom, Mallory Engstrom; and his great-granddaughter, Mila Engstrom-Russell.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Leann Woodson; his sister, Ruth Engstrom; and his parents.
The Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 3, at First Lutheran Church, 324 N. 3rd St. in DeKalb, with the Rev. Dr. Janet Hunt officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb, with Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the E. Paul Engstrom Memorial Fund, addressed to the Engstrom Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 1, 2019