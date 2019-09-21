|
|
Paul F. Uplinger
Born: September 28, 1951; in DeKalb, IL
Died: September 18, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Paul F. Uplinger, 67, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at his home.
He was born September 28, 1951, in DeKalb, the son of Maurice and Laura L. (Vandling) Uplinger. Paul married Lana R. Johnson-Uldahl on May 25, 1991 in DeKalb.
Paul was the owner of Blue Sky Limousine. He was a member of BMW Motorcycles of America; he enjoyed water sports, fishing with his wife, family vacations, and loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Lana; his children, Timothy (Amy) Uplinger of King George, Virginia, Christopher (Holly) Uplinger of Troy, Kansas; Kristine Uldahl (Craig) Littlefield of Malta, Kimberly Uldahl (Kyle) Butz of Genoa, Kendra Uldahl Chaplin of Sycamore, Karlene Uldahl (Brian) Stitle of Trout Valley; his grandchildren, Ryan (April) Carr of Chicago, Aaron Littlefield of Denver, Colorado, Allison Littlefield (Jason) Hedrick of Williamsburg, West Virginia, Kayla Butz, Khloe Butz, and Jack Butz all of Genoa, Andrew Chaplin of Delavan, Wisconsin, Thomas Chaplin of Sycamore, Noah Reiss of Sycamore, Grace Stitle and Graham Stitle of Trout Valley, Zoie Uplinger, Kenadie Uplinger, and Logan Uplinger of Troy, Kansas, Benjamin Uplinger of King George, Virginia; great-grandchildren Madison Carr of Chicago, Mason Hedrick and Kimber Hedrick of Williamsburg, West Virginia; his siblings Marcia Lochner of Knox, Indiana, Mary Jo Gillard of Bakersfield, California, and Bill Uplinger of Redlands, California.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Trevor Carr; and his parents.
The Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 27, at First Lutheran Church, 324 N. 3rd St. in DeKalb with Rev. Dr. Janet Hunt officiating. Cremation will follow at Anderson Funeral Home Crematory.
Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until the time of services Friday, September 27 at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Paul F. Uplinger Memorial Fund, addressed to the Uplinger Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLTD.com or call 815-756-1022
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 21, 2019