Paul Peter Petros
Paul Peter Petros

Born: October 24, 1958; in DeKalb, IL

Died: May 24, 2020; in McKinleyville, CA

Paul Peter Petros, 61, loving son, brother, and husband passed away at his home in McKinleyville, CA, comforted by his wife, Claire, on Sunday, May 24, 2020 after a brief battle with a terminal illness.

He was born in DeKalb, IL on October 24th, 1958 to his loving parents Peter and Thelma Petros and was the youngest of five siblings. Paul attended DeKalb High School and Kishwaukee Community College before moving to Arcata, California. There, he earned degrees in fisheries biology from Humboldt State University. Paul was presented with an honorary Doctorate of Biology for his work as senior biologist for Hoopa Tribal Fisheries, and he was the steward of the Trinity River.

Paul was an adventurer at heart, an avid outdoorsman, and spent each day living the life he wanted to live. Paul had a spirit of kindness, fairness, and generosity. His smile was infectious and he always saw the best in everything and everyone. Paul spent his time fishing, golfing, mushroom hunting, white water rafting, and enjoying the natural beauty of Northern California. He also loved watching old movies, cooking, and spending time with his beloved dog, Buddy.

He is preceded in death by his father, Peter G. Petros, and mother in law, Marion Kilner. He is survived by his wife, Claire (Willmore) Petros; his devoted mother, Thelma L. Petros; his loving siblings, Mary (Richard) Anderson of Oak Park, IL, Michael (Joan) Petros of DeKalb, IL, Karen (David) Waddle of DeKalb, IL, and Sharen (Michael Jr.) Szula of DeKalb, IL; his step-daughter, Colette Wiengod; his granddaughter, Sierra; seven nieces and nephews; eleven great nieces and nephews; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be planned for a future date when family and friends can gather. May his memory be eternal.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 30, 2020.
