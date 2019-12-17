|
|
Paul S. Burtness
Born: June 30, 1923
Died: November 4, 2019
Paul S. Burtness, of Sycamore, IL, died Monday, November 4, 2019, at home.
Born June 30, 1923, in Chicago Illinois, Paul was the son of Sidney Thorander and Margaret Johnson Burtness, beloved husband of Jean W. Burtness (deceased) and beloved father of Karen (JanWillem) Burtness Prak and Neil Burtness, and brother of the late Theodore Burtness of Centerport, NY.
He graduated from Carson Newman College in Jefferson City, Tennessee and received his Ph.D. from the University of Chicago in 1953.
He was formerly Professor of English Literature (history of the language, Chaucer, Milton) and Dean of the College of Arts and Science at Northern Illinois University, DeKalb. Author of several anthologies, a study of Edgar Allen Poe (The Enigma of Poe), a college English handbook(Close Reading of Factual Prose), a collection of articles about The Puzzle of Pearl Harbor and, in collaboration with Dr. Warren U. Ober, of numerous articles concerning World War II.
He loved classical music, great literature, sailing, hiking and swimming, tennis and golf, played a respectable game of chess and for most of his life held subscriptions to numerous performing groups, among them the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Lyric Opera of Chicago and Music of the Baroque.
Arrangements were completed at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore.
To sign the online guest book go to butalafuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 17, 2019