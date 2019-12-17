Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
For more information about
Paul Burtness
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Burtness
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul S. Burtness

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul S. Burtness Obituary
Paul S. Burtness

Born: June 30, 1923

Died: November 4, 2019

Paul S. Burtness, of Sycamore, IL, died Monday, November 4, 2019, at home.

Born June 30, 1923, in Chicago Illinois, Paul was the son of Sidney Thorander and Margaret Johnson Burtness, beloved husband of Jean W. Burtness (deceased) and beloved father of Karen (JanWillem) Burtness Prak and Neil Burtness, and brother of the late Theodore Burtness of Centerport, NY.

He graduated from Carson Newman College in Jefferson City, Tennessee and received his Ph.D. from the University of Chicago in 1953.

He was formerly Professor of English Literature (history of the language, Chaucer, Milton) and Dean of the College of Arts and Science at Northern Illinois University, DeKalb. Author of several anthologies, a study of Edgar Allen Poe (The Enigma of Poe), a college English handbook(Close Reading of Factual Prose), a collection of articles about The Puzzle of Pearl Harbor and, in collaboration with Dr. Warren U. Ober, of numerous articles concerning World War II.

He loved classical music, great literature, sailing, hiking and swimming, tennis and golf, played a respectable game of chess and for most of his life held subscriptions to numerous performing groups, among them the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Lyric Opera of Chicago and Music of the Baroque.

Arrangements were completed at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore.

To sign the online guest book go to butalafuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -