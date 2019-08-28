|
Paul Velazquez
Born: April 3, 1962; in Sterling, IL
Died: August 25, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Paul Velazquez, 57, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Sunday, August 25, 2019, at his home.
He was born April 3, 1962, in Sterling, Illinois, the son of Jose and Eudora (Harms) Velazquez. Paul married Linda M. (King) Simpson on March 14, 1994 in Sycamore, Illinois.
Paul was employed at DeKalb School District 428 for 23 years. He was a jack of all trades and helped many people.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; his daughter, Jessica Simpson of DeKalb; his son, Johnny (Cheryl) Simpson of Rochelle; his grandson, Jake Simpson; his father, Jose ?Joe? Velazquez of Lyndon; 10 brothers; two sisters; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Eudora.
The Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 31, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, with the Rev. Ray Krueger of Immanuel Lutheran Church in DeKalb officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 31 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Paul V. Velazquez Memorial Fund, addressed to the Velazquez Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019