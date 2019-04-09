Paulette M. Tyrrell



Born: May 16, 1948



Died: April 6, 2019



Paulette M. Tyrrell, 70, of Kingston, Illinois, passed away, Saturday, April 6, 2019, at her home surrounded by loved ones.



She was born May 16, 1948, in Sycamore, Illinois, the daughter of William Boone and Mary Jane (Bowman) Lewis. Paulette married Michael J. Tyrrell on March 21, 1992 in Sycamore. Paulette was a 1966 graduate of Sycamore High School. She was formerly employed at Kendall's Ranch in Sycamore and later was the owner and operator of Boone's Pheasant Tap in Sycamore. Paulette enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, skiing, water sports, and especially spending time at Disney World with her family and friends.



She is survived by her husband, Mike; her brother, James (Linda) Lewis of Onalaska, Wisconsin; her sister, Chris Underwood of Waterman; several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents



.A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, with the Rev. Charles Ridulph of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hampshire officiating. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date at Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until the time of services at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the funeral home.



Paulette's family would like to thank Divine Hospice and all the caregiver's for their wonderful care over the years.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Paulette M. Tyrrell Memorial Fund, addressed to the Tyrrell Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.



Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 9, 2019