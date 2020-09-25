Pauline Faber
Born: September 16, 1925
Died: August 23, 2020
Pauline "Polly" Faber, age 94, of Maple Park, passed away quietly into the arms of her Savior on Sunday, August 23, 2020.
She was born September 15, 1925, in Spencer, Iowa, to Ila May and David Huston Pottenger, then adopted by Ed and Mollie Flanders.
Pauline leaves three children: Loretta (Steve) Hatch of Maple Park, Char Johnson of Batavia, Guy (Diane) Faber of Sycamore; four grandchildren: Ryan (Cheryl) Hatch, Larissa (Steve) Alcorn, Keith Johnson, and Renee Johnson; two great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Wyatt Alcorn; one step granddaughter, Renee Garcia; two step great-grandchildren, Ava and Jaxon Rogers; two sisters-in-law, Mary Johnson and Mary Margaret Faber; a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by both her birth and adoptive parents; her husband of 60 years, Tuffy; a son, Leonard "Lennie"; one granddaughter, Melanie Hatch; hersiblings: Willard Pottenger, Evelyn Lucille Yates, Henrietta Pottenger, David Pottenger, John Pottenger, Frances Berens, Charlotte Boell, Robert Tyrell, "Marian" Joan Houghtby, and Everett Pottenger.
Due to COVID 19 the family willhost a celebration of Pauline's life at a later date when all can attend.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in her name. Checks may be made out to the "Pauline Faber Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn,IL 60119. Tributes may be forwarded to the same address, on the Conley FuneralHome Facebook Page or at www.conleycare.com
.