Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
For more information about
Pauline Redmond
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
North Clinton Cemetery
Waterman, IL
Pauline Redmond


1921 - 2019
Pauline Redmond Obituary
PAULINE L. REDMOND

Born: September 23, 1921; in Paw Paw, IL

Died: November 28, 2019; in St. George, UT

Pauline L. Redmond, 98, of Washington, Utah, formerly of Waterman, Illinois, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, Utah..

She was born September 23, 1921, in Paw Paw, Illinois, the daughter of Carl W. and Magnhilda (Haug) Hackman.

Pauline married Harrington A. Redmond November 22, 1947, in Genoa, Illinois.

Pauline was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during World War II. She was a former member of the Waterman United Methodist Church and the DeKalb County Farm Bureau.

She is survived by her Daughter, Peggy (Paul) Redmond-Smeller of Albuqueroue, New Mexico; two sons, Michael (Anna Marie) Redmond of Highland Heights, Ohio and Kurt (Amy) Redmond of Washington, Utah; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Chris (Peter) Valessares; several nieces.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harrington in 1985; two sisters, Lola and Doris.

A Private Graveside service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, at North Clinton Cemetery in Waterman, Illinois with Rev. Jake Cho of the Waterman United Methodist Church officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Pauline L. Redmond Memorial Fund, addressed to the Redmond Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com

or call 815-756-1022
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 7, 2019
