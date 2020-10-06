Peggy and I became friends when we bowled together and I always wanted her to wait on me at the Drivers License Bureau--(In fact I was there just last Thursday and thought of her and wished she was still there!!) Her smile was always welcoming and she just had that spark that you looked forward to seeing her!! We got to bowl with her for a short while again on the Wednesday Morning league this past year and she had all the wonderful stories about the bike rides she and Carl took and how much fun they were having and the wonderful places they went. She was full of life and we loved being in her circle of friends. Thanks for sharing her with us!

Diane Hammon

Friend