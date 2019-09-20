|
Philip A Gray
Born: May 10, 1936; in Defiance, OH
Died: September 7, 2019; in Tucson, AZ
Philip A Gray, 83, died unexpectedly on September 7, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. Born in Defiance, Ohio on May 10, 1936, Philip was second of three children born to George Cloise and Carmen Von Klinger Gray. Graduating from Johnstown High School in Ohio, he received his BA from Ohio Northern University, MA and PHD from The Ohio State University. He started his teaching career in Ohio public schools and Ohio State University before moving to Sycamore, IL in 1966, joining the Communications Studies Faculty at Northern Illinois University. He retired as Professor Emeritus in 1996.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years Larry Kaye Dorsey and their children Abigail Wolf (David), Matthew (Wendy), Kenneth and Daniel. Six grandchildren, Heather Munoz (Jose`), Erin Gray, Baker Gray, Ryan Wolf, Joel Wolf, Shawn Wolf, two great grandsons, Julian and Jaxon Munoz and his older brother Daniel C. (Phyllis). He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Marcia Gray Lover (Roy).
Throughout his life Philip worked for many community causes, especially his first love, preforming arts and youth education. For 30 years shared his talents for acting, directing and set design with StageCoach Community Theater in DeKalb, IL. After moving to Green Valley, AZ. in 1999 he later devoted his experience to Tucson's Live Theater Workshop (LTW), serving as Board Member to help fulfill LTW's mission of excellent Theater productions for all ages and K to 12 city wide education.
At his request no service is planned. His ashes will be returned to nature.
Memorial contributions may be made to Live Theater Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85712.
Published in Daily-Chronicle from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019