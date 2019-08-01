|
Phyllis Annette Moore
Born: October 11, 1924; in DeKalb, IL
Died: July 30, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Phyllis Annette Moore, 94, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb. Phyllis was born on October 11, 1924 in DeKalb to Burton L. and Eloise V. (Bailey) Wirtz. She went to Lawrence College, USC and Woodbury College, graduating with a degree in Interior Design. Following college, Phyllis worked for the family furniture store, Wirtz & Wirtz, as an Interior Decorator. She married Frank W. Moore on July 12, 1946 at the First Baptist Church in DeKalb, and they were married for 68 years before he preceded her in death on January 10, 2015.
Phyllis enjoyed family, friends, music, traveling and reading. She visited Europe, China, St. Barths, and Mardi Gras with long time friends, took family vacations at Key Biscayne, dude ranches in Wyoming and Montana, car trips to the National Parks and, most of all, enjoyed vacationing on the beach at Topsail Island with four generations of family. Phyllis sang in the church choir for 50 years and earlier was an active member and president of her church circle. She enjoyed volunteering at Kishwaukee Hospital, delivering Meals on Wheels and was a member of the Library Whist Bridge Club, which helped to start the DeKalb Public Library. Later in life, she enjoyed playing bridge, shopping for grandchildren and great grandchildren, luncheons with dear friends and family, and doing crossword puzzles "because they keep your mind sharp". With the support of family, friends and neighbors, Phyllis loved living at home.
Phyllis is survived by two children: Gary (Judy) Moore of Johnsburg, IL and Malorie (Brad) Nelson of Kingston, IL; four grandchildren: Sarah (Brian) Webb-Wiedemer of Grand Rapids, MI, Andrea (Derek) Niedermayer of Crystal Lake, IL, Bryan (Emily) Moore of Timnath, CO and Erin (Tom) Stump of DeKalb; six great grandchildren: Adelyn and Claire Niedermayer, Lyla and Brecken Moore, and Alexandra and Ava Wiedemer.
The visitation will be from 9:00 - 11:00 A.M., Monday, August 5, 2019 at the First Congregational Church, 617 N. 1st St., DeKalb, IL. The funeral will follow at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Joe Gastiger officiating. Burial is at Fairview Cemetery in DeKalb. Memorials may be made in Phyllis's memory to the DeKalb Public Library. Visit www.ungerhorner.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2019