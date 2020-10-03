Phyllis J. FitzgeraldBorn: June 23, 1959; in Chicago, ILDied: September 24, 2020; in Avon, INPhyllis J. Fitzgerald, 61, of Greenwood, IN formally of DeKalb, IL went to sleep and woke up in the arms of her Savior on September 24, 2020 in Avon, IN surrounded by her loving family.She was born June 23, 1959 in Chicago IL to Phyllis Theo (Philippo) and Walter Timothy Fitzgerald. She was the youngest of four siblings. Her grandma Soliday (Gram) affectionately named her "Dolly", and this is how all of the family referred to her.At a very young age, her mother would put her in the buggy and walk uptown to sit in front of a church and listen to the choirs sing. This led to her love and passion for music. At an early age, she discovered her gift of playing instruments and singing in the choir. She played the trumpet, bass, and drums. Music was everything to her she could pick up an instrument and learn to play it quickly.She was a 1977 graduate of Curry High School in Chicago, IL. She was involved in the band, where she was a drum major, and sand alto in the Midway Church of God choir and later directing a choir at the Cathedral of Praise in DeKalb, IL.After high school, she attended West Coast Bible College in Fresno, CA, earning a BA in music. While at WCBC, she was in a traveling choir that toured throughout the United States. She also played volleyball and was an RA in her dorm.After college, she began working at Dominick's Finer Foods, retiring in 2005. After retiring, she worked at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, IL for 10 years. She then moved to Tennessee and later, Greenwood, IN.Phyllis never met a stranger, and would do anything for anyone in need. She touched the lives of so many, both near and far, and all that met her, never forgot her.Phyllis had a deep love for animals and was a doting dog mom to Bruce Lee, and Mia Anne, her pitbulls.She is survived by her brothers, Edward Fitzgerald of Paris, TN and Timothy Fitzgerald of Chicago, IL; her adopted sister Evelyn (Jerry) Simpson of Warrensburg, MO, her dog, Mia Anne, and special friend Deb Maples of Greenwood, IN. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends from all over the United States.She is predeceased by her mother, Phyllis Bice and her father, Walter Fitzgerald, her maternal grandparents, Harry and Loyola Soliday, her paternal grandparents, Timothy and Josephine Fitzgerald, sister, Joanne Fitzgerald, as well as her Aunt and Uncle Ruth and Earl Rafael, and her dog, Bruce Lee.Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Finch Funeral Home, A private service will immediately follow with burial of cremated remains at Fairview Park Cemetery, DeKalb, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family to be established at a later date. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required and 50 people at a time will be allowed inside the funeral home. Local arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841.